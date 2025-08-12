Organizational Leader And Business Strategist Kyle Kinzie Named President & Partner, Hospitals & Healthcare Delivery Solutions At Slone Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kinzie brings more than 20 years of diversified experience scaling and generating profit growth for an array of innovative organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. He is recognized as a well-rounded and inspirational cross-functional team leader with an impressive history of expanding the scope and impact of business units in various sectors.

In his new role at Slone Partners, Kinzie will focus on expanding the company's retained and interim search footprint within the healthcare delivery sector including hospitals, academic health systems, outpatient clinics, and ambulatory care centers. He will further our efforts to build out this industry, leveraging the firm's strong foundation of client partner relationships and referrals.

"Kyle Kinzie is a remarkably dynamic and innovative strategic leader with a penchant for driving growth across key business verticals – from healthcare to talent management. I'm impressed with his track record and entrepreneurial mindset," said Slone Partners co-CEO and Managing Partner Leslie Loveless . "He joins our team as we seek out new partnerships and clients to expand our impact in the healthcare delivery space."

"We are excited to welcome Kyle to Slone Partners as we head toward our second quarter century delivering premier talent to innovative life sciences and healthcare organizations," said co-CEO and Managing Partner Eric Fink . "Kyle brings an infectious energy and spirit to every project he is involved in, and I see this as a tremendous opportunity for him to scale our healthcare delivery practice at a time when organizations across the healthcare spectrum face increasing pressure to secure passionate and visionary leaders."

"I'm thrilled to join the outstanding team at Slone Partners," said Kinzie. "We have an incredible legacy in life sciences and healthcare, and I'm eager to build on that success by focusing on growth in healthcare delivery-placing visionary leaders in hospitals, health systems, and outpatient organizations. As the industry navigates unprecedented challenges and rapid change, exceptional leadership will be more critical than ever. We have a real opportunity to help organizations strengthen their teams and elevate care across the continuum."

Prior to joining Slone Partners, Kinzie served as Vice President at Health Carousel, a healthcare staffing and workforce solutions organization. During his four years with Health Carousel, he played a key role in the company's growth, leading Health Carousel to a #15 ranking in the 2025 Overall US Firms as reported in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) rankings, up from #16 in 2024, while also maintaining the top position as the #1 International Staffing Firm for the third consecutive year.

Kinzie is recognized for his innovative approach to client engagement with extensive experience spanning private equity, public companies, and founder-led ventures. He combines operational excellence and market insight to position organizations for growth, industry influence, and successful outcomes. His past roles include Chief Revenue Officer at Crisp Media Group, SVP at Upswell Marketing, and Vice President and Partner at First Billing.

Kinzie graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Finance from Miami University.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Celebrating its 25th year, Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit or call 888.784.3422.

