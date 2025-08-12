Havila Kystruten AS: Optimizes LNG Procurement Secures Cost Savings And Supply Flexibility
The revised agreement introduces a dual-supplier model and links part of the LNG pricing to gasoil, resulting in a more diversified fuel price indexation - with two-thirds linked to TTF and one-third to gasoil. This structure is expected to reduce exposure to fuel price volatility and enhance cost predictability.
Combined with planned improvements to bunkering logistics in Northern Norway and a more competitive pricing formula compared to the current arrangement, the company anticipates annual fuel cost savings of more than 10%, based on current forward pricing. The effect of the new arrangement is expected from Q4 2025 onwards.
The updated procurement structure strengthens Havila Kystruten's fuel supply resilience and supports the company's continued focus on cost optimization.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
