Casio Strengthens India Strategy with Local Manufacturing of Select Watches
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, August 12, 2025: Casio India, a subsidiary of Japan-based Casio Computer Co. Ltd., today announced the sale for its locally manufactured watch models, marking a strategic step in deepening Casio’s local footprint and long-term vision for India. This milestone aligns with Casio’s efforts to enhance product availability, support national manufacturing goals, and respond more intuitively to Indian consumer preferences.
Since entering the Indian market in 1996, Casio has steadily built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and stylish design. The decision to “Make in India” is both a strategic and symbolic step, that enables the brand to become more agile and responsive in a market that continues to evolve rapidly in terms of fashion, function, and consumer expectation. As part of this development, Casio is manufacturing 28 specially curated watch models in India, integrating its globally trusted Japanese technology with the strengths of India’s manufacturing ecosystem.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, said, "India has always been a priority market for Casio, and we continue to see immense potential for growth here. By manufacturing locally, we are better equipped to design and deliver products that truly resonate with the Indian mindset and lifestyle. This move allows us to be more agile in responding to consumer needs, while also ensuring that the watches we offer are more aligned with local tastes and expectations. Local manufacturing is not just a strategic step—it’s a consumer-first approach that reflects our deep commitment to the Indian market.
Beyond aligning with India’s broader manufacturing goals, Casio’s local production strategy also underscores its emphasis on long-term investment, and a more sustainable and streamlined supply chain. The sale of these ‘Made in India’ watches began at the end of July, with dedicated campaigns planned for the upcoming festive season to spotlight this new locally produced lineup.
About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:
Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products includes the sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators and Label Printers, and Clocks.
Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.
