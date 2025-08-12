403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocities Kill Nine More Civilians
(MENAFN) At least nine Palestinians were killed on Tuesday following Israeli military attacks in both northern and southern Gaza, local sources confirmed.
Medical officials at Nasser Medical Complex reported receiving five bodies and multiple wounded after an Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, according to a local news agency.
In a separate attack, four Palestinians died and several others were injured when an Israeli strike targeted a residence in the Zeitoun neighborhood of southeastern Gaza City, medics from Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said.
Israel faces escalating international backlash for what critics describe as a genocidal campaign in Gaza, where nearly 61,500 people have been killed since October 2023.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is under scrutiny at the International Court of Justice, which is currently considering a genocide case related to its ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.
