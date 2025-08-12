403
3 Palestinians Detained In West Bank, Several Wounded In Colonists' Attacks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinians early Tuesday morning during raids on several cities and villages across the occupied West Bank, while a number of Palestinians wounded in new attacks carried out by colonists.
Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the cities of Tulkarm, Nablus, and Jenin in the northern West Bank, raiding homes in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin and arresting the father of a wanted man in the Shuweika neighborhood, north of Tulkarm, to pressure his son to surrender.
The raids also included the Al-Ain refugee camp, west of Nablus, during which at least one young man was arrested. The raids also included the Al-Irsal neighborhood in Ramallah, during which a Palestinian was arrested. Raids on Sinjil village, north of Ramallah, and the Shuafat refugee camp, east of occupied Jerusalem, also occurred.
Earlier Monday evening, a number of Palestinians were wounded in attacks launched by colonists and the occupation army in the northern and southern West Bank, while foreign solidarity activists were also targeted.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews transported two wounded foreign activists to a hospital in Tubas after colonists and the Israeli occupation army attacked them in Khirbet Baziq in the northern Jordan Valley.
According to a report by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers carried out 466 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank in July, resulting in the deaths of four citizens and the forced displacement of two Bedouin communities comprising 50 Palestinian families.
