Owaisi Urges Centre To Take Up Pak Army Chief's Threat With US

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's threats against India and demanded that the Modi government raise the issue with the US.

The Hyderabad MP took to the social media platform 'X' to react strongly to the Pakistan Army Chief's threats.

“Pakistan Army Chiefs threats & language against India are condemnable. That he did this from the US soil makes it worse. It deserves a Political response from the Modi government & not just the MEA statement, Government must lodge their protest and raise the issue with US strongly,” posted Owaisi.

“India being a strategic partner this misuse of American soil is unacceptable to India and Indians. Knowing what Pakistan's military designs here we need to modernise our armed forces. The low budgetary allocation for defence by Modi Government can't continue any longer. We need to be better prepared,” added the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Asim Munir made the threats against India during a private dinner with the Pakistani diaspora in Florida's Tampa on Saturday.“We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us,” media reports quoted him as saying.

Reacting strongly to the Pakistan Army Chief's latest diatribe, India made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. The Ministry of External Affairs said India would take all steps necessary to safeguard national security.

“Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade. The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.