Trump says Russia fights “a lot of wars”
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has characterized Russia as a “warring country,” highlighting its long history of involvement in conflicts. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Trump discussed his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, aimed at exploring potential solutions to the Ukraine crisis.
“Russia is a warring nation. That’s what they do – they fight a lot of wars,” he said.
He further remarked, “A friend of mine said, Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting. They beat Hitler – so did we. And they beat Napoleon. You know, they’ve been doing this for a long time.”
Trump was referring to two major military victories in Russian history: the defeat of Napoleon’s forces over 200 years ago and the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany during World War II. Both European conquerors—Napoleon Bonaparte in 1812 and Adolf Hitler in 1941—launched invasions into Russia but ultimately faced devastating losses.
