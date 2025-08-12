403
Trump Announces No Tariffs on Gold
(MENAFN) Amid growing anxiety over newly announced U.S. duties on certain gold products, President Donald Trump firmly dismissed the possibility of imposing tariffs on the precious metal.
“Gold will not be Tariffed,” Trump declared in a social media message.
His statement came shortly after U.S. Customs and Border Protection published a notice on its official website indicating that gold cast bars weighing one kilogram and 100 ounces, imported from Switzerland, would be subject to a 39% reciprocal tariff.
The clarification that these gold bars were not part of the exemptions from reciprocal levies, consistent with how gold bars are classified in the global trade system, sparked apprehension among investors and analysts in the gold market.
According to reports from U.S. media, the White House is preparing to release an executive order in the near future, aiming to address and correct what it describes as “misinformation” regarding duties on gold bullion.
