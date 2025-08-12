In Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Revenue To Boost Cross $11.65 Billion, At A Booming 11.36% By 2030

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Industry

Advancements in connectivity technologies, supportive policies to use personal electronic devices onboard, rise in number of airline passengers drive the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size generated $4.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.36% from 2021 to 2030.Advancements in connectivity technologies, supportive policies to use personal electronic devices onboard, and rise in number of airline passengers drive the growth of the global IFEC market. However, high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for advanced in-flight connectivity & content streaming services presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (242 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atAdvancement in connectivity technologies and growth in number of airline passengers are expected to drive in-flight entertainment and connectivity market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, huge untapped market opportunity in developing regions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.Increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of in-flight entertainment and connectivity services across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market based on type, aircraft, connectivity, and region.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global In Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry analyzed in the research include Anuvu, Honeywell International, Inc., EcoStar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Intelsat, SITA (OnAir), Panasonic Corporation, Thinkom Solution, Thales Group, and Viasat Inc.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atSimilar Reports:C5ISR Market:Rocket and Missiles Market:Space Propulsion System Market:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.