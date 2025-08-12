Dengue Fever Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the top 7 (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) dengue fever markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.84% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the growing use of topical mosquito repellent creams with larger concentrations of N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, or picaridin to offer a more durable defense against the infection.

Key Stats for Dengue Fever Market



Dengue Fever Market Forecast CAGR (2025-2035): 10.84% United States has the largest patient pool for Dengue Fever and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical medical illness caused by the dengue virus (DENV). The dengue fever market is experiencing notable growth due to the rising prevalence of dengue across tropical and subtropical regions, fueled by factors such as urbanization, climate change, and travel, which increase the spread of the Aedes mosquito vector. The development and deployment of dengue vaccines, like Dengvaxia and newer candidates in the pipeline, are significantly driving market expansion. Additionally, advances in diagnostic technologies, including rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based assays, are enabling early and accurate identification of infections, improving patient outcomes.

Furthermore, governments and international health organizations are playing a pivotal role by implementing vector control programs and vaccination campaigns and raising public awareness, thereby supporting the growth of the dengue fever market. In line with these factors, pharmaceutical companies are actively researching antiviral therapies to treat dengue, focusing on molecules targeting the virus's replication cycle and host immune responses. Moreover, the integration of digital health platforms for disease surveillance and outbreak management is optimizing resource allocation and enhancing response strategies. The trend towards the development of multivalent vaccines to protect against all dengue virus serotypes is anticipated to transform the preventive landscape, significantly driving the growth of the dengue fever market in the coming years.

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Get your Sample of Dengue Fever Market Insights for Free https://www.imarcgroup.com/dengue-fever-market/requestsample

Most influential companies in the Dengue Fever Market:

The market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Merck

Countries Covered



United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Japan

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1 201971-6302