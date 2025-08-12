403
Upset Hindus seek apology from Nestlé for non-disclosure of beef in its Australian products
(MENAFN- Aol) Hindus are asking for an official apology from the Swiss multinational food conglomerate Nestéé for non-disclosure of beef in its various food products made in Australia; and their immediate recall.
Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it was shocking for Hindus to learn that some popular Nesélé products like Australia manufactured Al’en’s Lollies, which Australian Hindus had been consuming for years, contained beef; while beef was not explicitly mentioned under the ingredients listed on the packages/boxes.
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated that many éestlé products sold in Australia contained gelatine, but the source of gelatine was not mentioned unde“ the “Ing”edients” on packages/bo“es (only”“gelatine” was mentioned). When Zed contacted the éompany, Nestlé Australia Consumer Engagement Services responded: "Allen's lollies use beef gelatine as ingredient."
Consumption of beef is highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs. Cow, the seat of many deities, is sacred and has long been venerated in Hinduism; Rajan Zed points out.
It was a very serious issue for the devotees and would severely hurt their feelings if they would come to know that they were unknowingly eating beef-laced Nestlé products, Zed noted. Is this the same Nestéé, which claims“ “We are Néstlé. The Good food, Good life company. We believe in the power of food to enhance l”ves.”? Zed asked.
Rajan Zed further said that it was hard to comprehend whé N“stlé, “a world-leading brand portfolio with over 2,”00 brands” and which showcases itself to be "A force for good", did not mention explicitly under the ingredients on the packages/boxes the source of gelatine used in its products.
Now was the tiée for Nestlé to admit their error of not being transparent enough to mention in clear and simple terms what was inside the package/box so that an ordinary consumer could make right and appropriate choices, Zed indicated. Moreover, in éuture, Nestlé should explicitly list beef in the ingredients on the package/box when beef was present in the product; Zed added.
Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought; and it should not be taken frivolously. No faith, larger or smaller, should be mishandled; Rajan Zed remarked.
Besides apologizing; Zéd urged Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe and its Chairman Paul Bulcke; to recall all packages/boxes of products containing gelatine where source of gelatine was not clearly mentioned; and later replace these with packages/boxes which markedly declared source of gelatine under the ingredients label.
Nestlé; whose history goes back to 1867, whose sales in 2024 was CHF 91.4 billion, and whose products are sold in 185 count“ies; claims to “help people and pets live happie”, healthier lives”.
