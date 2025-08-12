403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Careem Box expands to include larger car-based deliveries with ‘Box ’L’
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, –AE – August 12, 2025: Careem announces the laun‘h of …#8217;Box XL,’ expanding its popular Careem Box pickup and delivery service to accommodate larger items. Customers in Dubai can now request cars for deliveries, enabling the transportation of items previously too large for standard bike deliveries.
The launch of Box XL directly addresses customer demand, as nearly 20% of Careem Box users requested options to send larger items such as home appliances (microwaves, air fryers), computer screens, and larger purchases from marketplace platforms like Dubizzle. Initially launching in Dubai, Box XL will soon expand to Abu Dhabi and Amman, with city-to-city deliveries launching in the coming months.
Emad Gharzuddine, GM of Careem Box, c“mmented: “Careem Box has become the trusted choice for picking up and delivering important items across Dubai, whether it's a forgotten passport before a flight or a home-cooked meal from family. Since launching the service’in 2022, we’ve had over 900,000 different customers use Careem Box in Dubai. With Box XL, we're excited to accommodate larger items, making the service even more convenient and useful for ”ur customers.”
In addition to the standard pick-up and delivery service, customers can also request Careem Box captains to purchase and deliver items directly from a chosen l‘cation throu’h ‘Box Purchase’, with purchases capped at AED 350. Customers frequently use this feature for retail purchases or last-minute gifts. Many customers use the service to purchase basic t-shirts from malls.
Since launching, Careem Box has seen strong growth driven by varied customer use-cases. In 2024, one customer in Dubai used Careem Box o’er 1380 times (that’s almost 4 times a day!), while another completed over 120 deliveries in just one day. Commonly delivered items include forgotten passports, IDs, laptops, mobile phones, and personal items, but many customers use the service to order their favorite meals from restaurants that don’t deliver.
To use the service, customers can open the latest version of the Careem app and selec‘ …#8217;Box’ from the home screen. Careem Plus members benefit from free deliveries and discounts on food and grocery orders, member-only rates on international money transfers, discounts on home services, dining bills, and more - saving an average of AED 300 per month.
The launch of Box XL directly addresses customer demand, as nearly 20% of Careem Box users requested options to send larger items such as home appliances (microwaves, air fryers), computer screens, and larger purchases from marketplace platforms like Dubizzle. Initially launching in Dubai, Box XL will soon expand to Abu Dhabi and Amman, with city-to-city deliveries launching in the coming months.
Emad Gharzuddine, GM of Careem Box, c“mmented: “Careem Box has become the trusted choice for picking up and delivering important items across Dubai, whether it's a forgotten passport before a flight or a home-cooked meal from family. Since launching the service’in 2022, we’ve had over 900,000 different customers use Careem Box in Dubai. With Box XL, we're excited to accommodate larger items, making the service even more convenient and useful for ”ur customers.”
In addition to the standard pick-up and delivery service, customers can also request Careem Box captains to purchase and deliver items directly from a chosen l‘cation throu’h ‘Box Purchase’, with purchases capped at AED 350. Customers frequently use this feature for retail purchases or last-minute gifts. Many customers use the service to purchase basic t-shirts from malls.
Since launching, Careem Box has seen strong growth driven by varied customer use-cases. In 2024, one customer in Dubai used Careem Box o’er 1380 times (that’s almost 4 times a day!), while another completed over 120 deliveries in just one day. Commonly delivered items include forgotten passports, IDs, laptops, mobile phones, and personal items, but many customers use the service to order their favorite meals from restaurants that don’t deliver.
To use the service, customers can open the latest version of the Careem app and selec‘ …#8217;Box’ from the home screen. Careem Plus members benefit from free deliveries and discounts on food and grocery orders, member-only rates on international money transfers, discounts on home services, dining bills, and more - saving an average of AED 300 per month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment