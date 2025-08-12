403
ADNIC reports strong H1 2025 performance with net profit before tax of AED 261.2 million
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 August 2025: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, has delivered strong financial results for the first half of 2025. This performance was driven by solid contributions across all core segments, reflecting the successful execution of the company's strategy.
ADNIC reported a net profit before tax of AED 261.2 million, reflecting an increase of 16.5% compared to the same period in 2024. The company also recorded gross written premiums of AED 5,539.6 million, marking a 25.7% increase year on year. ADNIC maintained a combined ratio of 92.9%, underscoring the strength of its underwriting strategy and operational efficiency.
In H1 2025, ADNIC partnered with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP) to offer specialised life insurance solutions to eligible UAE Nationals, reinforcing its commitment to national priorities and community well-being. In parallel, and in line with the’UAE’s vision for a competitive, innovation-driven economy, ADNIC has continued to invest in the safe and responsible integration of artificial intelligence across its value chain to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.
Commenting on’ADNIC’s performance, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said: “ADN’C’s strong performance in the first half of 2025 demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our longterm strategy. We have continued to grow across our core businesses, supported by robust underwriting discipline and prudent investments. Our focus remains on delivering sustainable value to our shareholders while supporting the UAE’s broader economic vision and reinforcing our role as a key enabler of growth in the insurance sector.
Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said“ “We are pleased to announce a strong set of results in the first half of 2025. Our strong capital position, combined with disciplined cost management and forwardlooking innovation initiatives, enables us to adapt to evolving market conditions and seize new opportunities. We remain committed to creating longterm value for our stakeholders and advancing our role as one of the leading insurance providers in the region.”
Key financial highlights:
. Total Insurance Revenue: For H1 2025, ADN’C’s total insurance revenue reached AED 4.0 billion, compared to AED 3.3 billion in the same period last year.
. Net Insurance Service Result: Net insurance service result reached AED 258.5 million, accelerating 26.5% year on year.
. Net Income from Investments: Investment income reached AED 142.4 million, up 19.5% year on year.
. Profit Before Tax has grown by 16.5% year on year to AED 261.2 million yielding a Profit After Tax for the period of AED 235.3 million.
. As of 30 June 2025, at a consolidated Group level Total Assets stood at AED 11 billion and Total Shareholders’ Equity stood at AED 3.5 billion
