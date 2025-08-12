Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Today's markets analysis on behalf of Eshana Lutawan, Marketing Manager at HF Quarters


2025-08-12 03:39:41
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) continues to stand out as a top choice for hedge fund managers thanks to its quick licensing process and pro-innovation environment.
Through the DIFC Funds Centre, managers benefit from a dedicated hub designed to make fund setup smooth and efficient. The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), under its Category 3C licence, offers streamlined approval for managers working with professional investors. Qualified Investor Funds can even take advantage of a fast-track licensing route, reducing time to market while keeping regulatory standards high.
For firms exploring cutting-edge strategies, the DFSA also runs a regulatory sandbox a safe, controlled space to trial innovative approaches like tokenisation. There’s even a thematic sandbox for testing tokenised financial instruments, with tailored supervision that supports experimentation without compromising investor protection.
By combining clear regulations, flexible licensing, and responsive oversight, the DIFC is positioning itself as a preferred jurisdiction for hedge funds particularly those embracing technology-driven investment strategies.

