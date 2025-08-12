403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
|Bid date, 2025-08-12
|Auction date
|2025-08-12
|Settlement date
|2025-08-13
|Maturity Date
|2025-08-20
|Nominal amount
|661 billion SEK
|Interest rate, %
|2.00
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Bids are made to phone number
|08-696 69 70
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|...
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|661 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|661 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|0 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2025-08-12
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment