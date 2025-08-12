Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES


2025-08-12 03:31:16
Bid date, 2025-08-12
Auction date 2025-08-12
Settlement date 2025-08-13
Maturity Date 2025-08-20
Nominal amount 661 billion SEK
Interest rate, % 2.00
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number 08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mail ...
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 661 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 661 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2025-08-12


