Window World Of West Michigan Celebrates Their 10,000Th Home-Improvement Project Completed
Windows and Home Improvement Solutions provider
Premium vinyl windows, siding, and doors providerKENTWOOD, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Window World of West Michigan, a leading provider of high-quality windows and home improvement solutions, is proud to mark its 10,000th finished project in the West Michigan market. Since its inception, the company has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, energy-efficient products, and outstanding customer service. With a commitment to affordability and reliability, Window World has beautified over 10,000 homes, improving their energy-efficiency, comfort, aesthetics, and value.
As a locally owned and operated business, Window World of West Michigan takes pride in its deep roots within the community. The company offers a wide range of premium vinyl windows, siding , and doors , all backed by industry-leading warranties. Their team of certified professionals ensures seamless installation, combining expertise with personalized service. Over the years, the business has earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious Energy Star® Partner of the Year award, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and innovation.
Looking ahead, Window World of West Michigan remains focused on expanding its services, which already include entry doors, patio doors, siding, and Owens Corning Roofing, while maintaining the trusted relationships it has built with customers. Homeowners seeking top-tier home improvement solutions are encouraged to explore their offerings.
For more information about Window World of West Michigan's products and services, please contact their office at (616) 988-9996.
About Window World of West Michigan: Window World of West Michigan is a locally owned franchise of Window World, Inc., the nation's largest exterior remodeler. Specializing in energy-efficient windows, siding, and doors, the company has served residential and commercial clients since 2009. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Window World continues to be a trusted name in home improvement across West Michigan.
Home Improvement Solution in Kentwood, MI - Window World of West Michigan
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.
