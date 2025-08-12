Mawa Branding By Mohammed Obaid Wins Bronze In A' Graphics, Illustration And Visual Communication Design Award

Mawa Branding

Innovative Corporate Identity Design Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Mawa Branding by Mohammed Obaid as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, technical prowess, and visual impact of Mawa Branding, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking corporate identity design.Mawa Branding's success in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award underscores its relevance to the evolving needs and trends within the graphic design industry. By seamlessly blending cultural symbolism with contemporary elegance, Mawa Branding demonstrates how innovative design can effectively communicate brand values, enhance emotional connections, and elevate industry standards. This recognition not only validates the design's merits but also highlights its potential to inspire and shape future corporate identity projects.At the core of Mawa Branding's award-winning design lies an intricately interwoven gold circular emblem, symbolizing unity, strength, and continuity. Complemented by sleek, modern typography, this harmonious combination creates a striking visual narrative that reflects the essence of luxury and premium quality. Inspired by the geometric patterns found in high-end architecture, the design's golden gradient adds depth and sophistication, ensuring a memorable and impactful brand experience across various mediums.The Bronze A' Design Award for Mawa Branding serves as a testament to Mohammed Obaid's dedication to pushing the boundaries of corporate identity design. This recognition is expected to fuel further innovation and exploration within the brand, as the team continues to develop visually compelling and meaningful design solutions. By setting a new standard of excellence, Mawa Branding not only reinforces its own market position but also contributes to the advancement of the graphic design industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about Mawa Branding and its award-winning design at:About Mohammed ObaidMohammed Obaid is a creative director with a background in identity design, advertising, and visual communication. He helps organizations build clear, adaptable brand systems that connect modern design principles with regional culture. His work spans multiple sectors, developing bilingual brand assets that function across languages, platforms, and formats. Through his practice, he supports cross-cultural communication by translating ideas into structured, meaningful visual narratives focused on clarity, purpose, and relevance.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that stands out for its thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning this award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that are distinguished by their creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, scalability, adaptability, social impact, brand identity enhancement, versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award invites visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and be acknowledged for their remarkable capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to gain global recognition, contribute to the advancement of the field, and inspire future trends. The competition is organized across all industries, with entries welcomed from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

