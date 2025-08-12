How Will Australia Used Car Market Size, Share & Demand Evolve By 2033?

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group,“,” provides an in-depth analysis of the used car market in Australia. The report includes competitor profiling, regional insights, and segment breakdowns. The Australia used car market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reachby 2033, exhibiting a CAGR ofduring 2025–2033.

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025–2033

Historical Years: 2019–2024

Market Size in 2024: USD77.2Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD197Billion

Market Growth Rate (2025–2033): 10.80%

Australia Used Car Market Overview

The Australia used car market is growing steadily, driven by affordability concerns, rising new vehicle prices, and increasing demand for dependable pre-owned options. Economic pressures, higher living costs, and accessible financing solutions are making second-hand vehicles an attractive choice, particularly for young drivers and budget-conscious families. The market's growth is further supported by the expansion of certified pre-owned programs and the rise of digital retail platforms, which enhance transparency, provide warranties, and streamline the buying process.

In regional and rural areas, used vehicles remain a vital, cost-effective mobility solution. Sustainability trends are also shaping the market, with hybrids and electric vehicles gaining popularity in the resale segment as eco-consciousness rises. The preference for spacious yet affordable options continues to drive demand for pre-owned SUVs and crossovers, which currently hold 23.1% of the market share. This combination of economic, technological, and environmental factors is redefining the landscape of Australia's used car market.

How AI Is Transforming Australia's Used Car Market in 2025

In 2025, AI is fundamentally reshaping Australia's used car market, elevating transparency, efficiency, and trust across the vehicle buying journey. AI-powered valuation models now enhance pricing accuracy by up to 35–40% , reduce mispricing errors, and accelerate inventory turnover by around 25% , significantly boosting dealers' margins and user confidence. Leading online platforms are leveraging AI-enhanced tools-such as detailed vehicle history disclosure, dynamic pricing, and virtual inspections-to provide consumers with richer insights and more seamless purchasing experiences. Dealerships are also increasingly deploying AI in marketing, lead management, and customer engagement-enabling features like automated listing generation, smart follow-ups, and virtual assistants that drive efficiency and personalization. Together, these innovations are accelerating market growth, improving transactional confidence, and positioning the Australian used car sector for robust expansion.

Australia Used Car Market Trends



Rapid adoption of digital platforms, virtual tours, and instant settlements tools for seamless, transparent purchasing.

Surge in demand for SUVs/crossovers, reflecting lifestyle changes and preference for versatile vehicles.

Rise of certified pre-owned programs and comprehensive warranties boosting consumer confidence.

High resale activity in fuel-efficient, hybrid, and electric vehicles amid increased fuel costs and sustainability focus.

Expansion into regional and remote markets due to limited public transport and high new car prices. Digital retailing and omnichannel strategies leveraging online and offline dealership experiences.

Australia Used Car Market Drivers



High cost of living, new car supply disruptions, and cost pressures encourage affordable vehicle choices.

Flexibility in financing options and availability of certified pre-owned vehicles.

Increasing consumer awareness of sustainability, driving resale growth of EVs and hybrids. Convenience and decision-making tools provided by online marketplaces-price comparisons, financing, and vehicle history checks.

Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges:



Consumer concerns about odometer fraud and vehicle damage in private sales.

High depreciation rates of EVs and off-the-books repairs. Supply chain issues and market fragmentation.

Opportunities:



Strengthening certified pre-owned programs with robust inspection and transparent reporting.

Expanding to rural communities through digital platforms and flexible services.

Growth in resale of eco-friendly vehicles with battery health verification. Omnichannel retail models providing seamless online and offline experience.

Australia Used Car Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:



Hatchbacks

Sedan

Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Others

By Vendor Type:



Organized Unorganized

By Fuel Type:



Gasoline

Diesel Others

By Sales Channel:



Online Offline

By Region:



Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia



Australia Used Car Market News



August 2024: Uber and Car Empire launch a pilot program enabling Uber drivers in Brisbane and the Gold Coast to access affordable pre-owned EVs, supporting zero emissions targets.

March 2024: AutoSettle FinTech startup launches a digital platform streamlining used car transactions-instant settlements, secure digital verification, and enhanced fraud prevention.

November 2024: Sales of used SUVs surge to 82,494 units, confirming strong demand for versatile vehicles in the resale market.

The second-hand market shows a 52% average increase in used car loans, reflecting expanding demand, especially among buyers seeking sustainable mobility. Certified pre-owned programs continue to grow, boosting buyer confidence and market transparency.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Performance (2019–2024)Market Outlook (2025–2033)COVID‐19 Impact on the MarketPorter's Five Forces AnalysisStrategic RecommendationsHistorical, Current, and Future Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsSWOT AnalysisStructure of the MarketValue Chain AnalysisComprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Q&A Section

Q1: What drives the growth of Australia's used car market?

A1: Affordability, rising cost of new vehicles, expanding digital platforms, and demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles.

Q2: Which vehicle types lead the used market?

A2: SUVs and crossovers, favored for their flexibility and popularity in both urban and rural areas.

Q3: What are the main opportunities for market participants?

A3: Expansion of digital sales platforms, certified pre-owned programs, and eco-friendly vehicle resale.

Q4: What challenges exist in the market?

A4: Risks of fraud and odometer manipulation, supply chain disruptions, and rapid depreciation-especially for EVs.

