Researchers Uncover Techniques For Accessing Metaphysical Frequencies

Where the quantum meets spirituality

Teaching Others to Tune Into the Positive Energy of the Spiritual World

- Nikola Tesla

BARRIE, ON, CANADA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Messages from Beyond: 3 Verifiable Pathways to the Spiritual Realm, the definitive new volume by Ryan B. Reynolds, founder of the Angel Scrolls Project, and research partner L.M. Austin, is now available. This landmark work distills two decades of experimentation in reverse music analysis, animal communication, and prophetic dream cultivation into a single, cohesive framework-complete with over 100 fully transcribed backward-played tracks that reveal coherent, start-to-finish messages.

________________________________________

Key Highlights

.Over 100 fully transcribed song reversals uncover narrative arcs and metaphysical insights when audio is played backward

.Proprietary protocols to filter and neutralize harmful messages, enabling safe contact with a benevolent source

.Discovery and decoding of two budgerigar vocal modes-mimicry and“transcendental contextual chattering”-with step-by-step translation captions

.Proven dream-incubation techniques yielding repeatable symbols and documented prophetic visions

.A unified“Spiritual Frequency Alignment” system integrating all three channels for reliable, reproducible metaphysical communication

.Open-access digital archive at TheAngelScrolls, featuring raw audio, annotated transcripts, video case studies, and peer-reviewed drafts

________________________________________

Author & Research Partner Perspectives

“Partnering with L.M. Austin elevated our entire approach,” says Reynolds.“Her neurocognitive expertise sharpened our reverse-audio transcriptions, confirming that backward music conveys a consistent, verifiable language rather than random noise.”

“More than a decade of fieldwork showed that budgerigar vocal patterns and dream imagery share the same frequency bands as reversed tracks,” explains Reynolds.“Our interactive archive now grants researchers and seekers access to hundreds of documented instances, including over 100 prophetic visions recorded across 15 years.”

A companion dream-research e-book, Humanity's Guide to Reversing Evil, is available now: with links to the research archives.

________________________________________

Whitepaper & Supplemental Proof

The e-book volume is backed by a comprehensive whitepaper linked directly to TheAngelScrolls. Every one of the 1,000+ examples-audio files, annotated transcripts, and experimental protocols-is fully downloadable. Embedded hyperlinks guide readers through the complete dataset, ensuring total transparency and replicability.

________________________________________

Availability

Messages from Beyond is available in Kindle e-book for $1.99 :



________________________________________

About Ryan B. Reynolds & L.M. Austin

Ryan B. Reynolds directs the Angel Scrolls Research Project, specializing in reverse-audio analysis and metaphysical communication. L.M. Austin is a reverse-speech analyst with 15 years of expertise in transcription verification and contextual decoding.

In the spirit of Nikola Tesla's belief that“the day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence,” Reynolds and Austin have opened their archive to the public. TheAngelScrolls serves as an open-access repository for researchers, skeptics, and seekers alike.

________________________________________

Media Contact

Ryan B. Reynolds

The Angel Scrolls Research Project

Phone: +1 (705) 795-2883

Email: ...

Website:

________________________________________

Additional Publications

.Humanity's Guide to Reversing Evil- Harnessing the Power of Prophetic Dreams and Visions (e-book)

.Messages from Beyond- 3 Verifiable Pathways to the Spiritual Realm (whitepaper)

Ryan Reynolds

The Angel Scrolls Research Project

+1 705-795-2883

Victor the Budgie "The Spiritual Bird" Just one of many of Victor, Maylor and Danny's Incredible Videos

