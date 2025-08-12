U.S. Veterinary Oncology Market Latest Study On Veterinary Medicine, Cancer In Animals, Skin Tumor By Healthcare Experts

Veterinary oncology Market Overview

Veterinary oncology is defined as the treatment of pets suffering from cancer to enhance the quality of life. Cancer is a major cause of death in pet animals.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global veterinary oncology market was accounted for $297.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to garner $819.84 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.► Don't Miss Out“Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:An oncologist is defined as a veterinarian, who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in animals. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in pets, especially dogs and cats. Animals such as cats and dogs suffer from many types of cancer, such as skin tumors. A veterinarian diagnoses cancer in animals, determines the structure of the tumor and plans treatment and administration of chemotherapy. Surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation therapy are the most common oncological treatments in animals.Major market players covered in the report, such as -Accuray IncorporatedBoehringer Ingelheim International GmbHElancoKaryopharm Therapeutics, Inc.Morphogenesis, Inc.Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co.PetCure OncologyRegeneus Ltd.Varian Medical System, Inc.ZoetisKey Benefits for Stakeholders -. The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of veterinary oncology market research to identify potential veterinary oncology market opportunities in genetics.. In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.. Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. . Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.. The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.. Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.. The report includes regional and global veterinary oncology market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.★ Procure Complete Report [ 220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures] @Growth of the veterinary oncology market is attributed to factors such as advancement in R&D activities for veterinary cancer therapy; rise in prevalence of cancer such as lymphoma, skin cancer, and mammary cancer in animals (mostly in dogs and cats); increase in funds from private & government organizations for development of various veterinary cancer centres and rise in awareness about pet illness. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the marketIn 2021, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of Tanovea (rabafosadine injection), which is used for the treatment of lymphoma in dogs. In addition, the increase in pet adoption is putting more emphasis on the safety and health of animals, thus driving the growth of the market. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), it has been reported that approximately 4.1 million pets are adopted each year.👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:The veterinary oncology market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. The veterinary oncology market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global veterinary oncology market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

