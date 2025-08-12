403
Crypto Markets Stumble As Inflation Jitters And Regulation Moves Shake Investor Nerves
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Major digital currencies fell back on August 11, 2025, as nervousness over U.S. inflation and profit-taking replaced last week's optimism. The price of Bitcoin swung sharply-at one point trading above $119,000-before sellers brought it down almost 3% for the day.
Many investors are waiting for the next U.S. inflation numbers to figure out if central banks might hike interest rates, which could dampen appetite for riskier assets like crypto.
Charts from official trading platforms confirm that Bitcoin's rallies keep running into a ceiling between $122,000 and $123,000. Every time the price pushes up to this band, more traders start selling to lock in profits.
Signals from widely followed market tools, including moving averages and the Relative Strength Index, point to an overheated market. Technical data shows trading momentum is still mostly positive, but signs of fatigue-and risk of a wider pullback-are mounting.
Trading volumes jumped at big price levels, matching the periods when Bitcoin price shot higher or dived. Institutional investors continued to move large amounts into exchange-traded funds and tracking products this week, supporting prices, but the real test will come when inflation data is published.
Ethereum also soared, climbing above $4,300 in the past week. ETF flows and talk of friendlier U.S. crypto policies boosted the coin, but the market started showing signs of exhaustion: technical indicators warned of a possible pause as prices hovered at new highs.
XRP, which acts as a bellwether for regulatory sentiment, saw even wilder swings. After news that regulators dropped a long-running lawsuit against Ripple, XRP prices spiked to $3.32 before quickly dropping back as big holders sold to lock in gains.
Crypto Steady as Big Funds Return Amid Ongoing Volatility
Nevertheless, the fact that prices held above $3.10 and institutional trading volume jumped to over $12 billion marks a major shift-large funds are clearly returning now that a key legal cloud has cleared.
Solana and Litecoin, two other widely traded coins, also mirrored this nervous tone. Each coin gave up some recent gains as investors shifted money around, reacting to both profit-taking and lingering uncertainty about where the broader market is heading.
Underneath all this volatility are the flows of money into and out of global financial markets. The yellow Global Liquidity Index line on the daily charts shows investors are still engaged, but the path ahead looks choppy.
As money managers brace for U.S. inflation numbers, crypto prices now sit on a knife's edge. The next wave of data or headlines could send markets soaring again-or trigger a deeper correction.
What is easy to see: The crypto market 's rhythm is set by big global money, fast-moving news, and the expectations game around inflation and policy.
This market demands constant vigilance, as fortunes can reverse in hours, not days. For now, investors around the world are watching, waiting, and preparing for whatever comes next.
