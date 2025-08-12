403
Dollar Climbs As US-Brazil Trade Tensions Halt Reforms And Stir Market Anxiety
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar's steady rise against the Brazilian real over the past day tells a story deeper than simple numbers.
According to Brazil's official exchange data, the dollar traded near 5.44 reais on August 12 after talks between the two countries on tariffs fell apart, creating new headaches for business and financial markets.
The real's drop started after Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced that an important meeting with the US Treasury Secretary had been canceled. Officials gave no new date, signaling that neither side currently feels pressure to resolve the issue.
Earlier this month, the US imposed 50% tariffs on a range of Brazilian goods, a move seen as both economic pressure and political signaling. With the world's largest economy keeping up barriers, Brazilian exporters and investors now face new uncertainty.
The timing could hardly be worse. On the same day, the global market watched the US Dollar Index (DXY) bump up 0.4% to 98.58-its highest in weeks.
While currencies like the euro and yen held their ground, the Brazilian real's specific problems caused it to underperform nearly all major rivals. The dollar's strength ahead of a key US inflation report only added to the stress.
Brazil's central bank chief, Gabriel Galípolo, attempted to calm nerves by reminding markets that Brazil trades less with the US than in the past.
This means the new tariffs hurt less than they would have years ago. But his words did little to stop traders from selling the real as soon as the tariff talks collapsed.
Technically, every sign points to tension and uncertainty. Moving averages for 50 and 100 days still hover above today's price, blocking any upward recovery attempts.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings near 40 suggest the real has lost momentum but has not crashed into panic selling. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, used by professionals worldwide, remains negative.
Bollinger Bands have shrunk, a classic sign of low volatility before a potential big move. On the attached chart, global liquidity-the yellow line-jumped around, matching the unsettled mood and showing large investors hesitate to commit.
Daily trading data gave little cause for optimism. While volumes rose briefly after the meeting's cancellation, there were no significant inflows or outflows in large funds or ETFs, meaning investors are nervous but refuse to bet big yet.
Despite solid fundamentals at home-high interest rates and strong exports-Brazil finds itself at the mercy of global politics. Traders now await the next US inflation signal or a possible return to trade talks, knowing that, for now, outside forces call the shots.
The story here is not just about numbers but about stalled dialogue and the cost of lost trust between two major economies.
