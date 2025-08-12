Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In Suit': Ex-Pentagon Official SLAMS Pakistan's Nuclear Threat


Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has issued a scathing attack on Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, calling him 'Osama Bin Laden in a suit.' Speaking on US-Russia talks, Rubin warned that Pakistan's nuclear threats endanger half the world, urging the US to rethink its policies and even consider securing Pakistan's nuclear arsenal to prevent catastrophic consequences.

