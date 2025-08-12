Jolly LLB 3 Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi Promises Courtroom Chaos And Comedy [WATCH]

After much anticipation, Jolly LLB 3 is finally gearing up for release, and the makers have kick-started promotions with a bang. On Monday, a new poster was unveiled, and on Tuesday, the much-awaited teaser was released. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as rival lawyers, the teaser promises a courtroom battle filled with wit, comedy, and chaos.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the teaser, writing,“For the first time, two Jollys in the courtroom - now there will be comedy and conflict!” He also revealed the film's release date - September 19, 2025.

Teaser Breakdown: Double Jolly, Double the Drama

The teaser begins with a courtroom voiceover announcing Case number 1722: Advocate Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly. Arshad Warsi enters, greeting the judge, played once again by Saurabh Shukla, who instantly asks him whether his anger has calmed. Flashbacks show Arshad vandalizing court property in a fit of rage.

Then comes the entry of Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. With folded hands, he attempts to touch the judge's feet, prompting a comical outburst. The scene quickly escalates into hilarious banter and courtroom conflicts between the two Jollys.

Star Cast and Expectations

Jolly LLB 3 reunites three fan-favourite characters - Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla - promising a film packed with courtroom humour and social satire. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film pits the two Jollys from Kanpur and Meerut against each other.

With its sharp dialogues, comical chaos, and courtroom drama, the teaser has already won fans over. Social media is buzzing with excitement, and the stage is now set for one of the year's most anticipated Bollywood releases.