Kiara Advani To Hrithik Roshan War 2 Stars' Real-Life Partners And Love Stories Revealed

The much-awaited War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, is grabbing headlines for its explosive action and crossover of Bollywood and Tollywood powerhouses. Off-screen, the personal lives of the cast are equally intriguing. Here's an updated look at their relationship status.

Hrithik Roshan - Single, Focused on Family and Career

Hrithik Roshan was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan from 2000 to 2014. The two share a warm co-parenting relationship for their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Despite their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne often attend family gatherings together, maintaining a friendship that many fans admire. The actor is currently single and devoting his time to films, fitness, and fatherhood.

Kiara Advani - Happily Married and a New Mom

Kiara Advani tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023, in a grand wedding in Jaisalmer. The couple, known for their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July 2025. Kiara celebrated her 34th birthday just weeks after becoming a mother, calling it her“most special birthday yet.” Despite her personal milestones, she is also stepping into one of her most challenging roles yet in War 2.

Jr. NTR - Married with Two Sons

Telugu superstar Jr. NTR married Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011 in a traditional ceremony. The couple has two sons - Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram - and maintains a relatively private family life, away from constant media glare. Jr. NTR is known for balancing his career with family responsibilities, often speaking about how his wife's support helps him manage the demands of stardom. His War 2 collaboration with Hrithik Roshan marks a significant Bollywood crossover, adding to his already illustrious filmography.

Other Cast Members

While the makers have kept some cast details under wraps, War 2 is part of YRF's spy universe, promising potential cameos from stars like Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, or even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan character. Relationship details for these possible appearances remain speculative, as official confirmations are pending.