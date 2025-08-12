U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market Predicted To Accelerate Growth By 2021 2030

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market 2021–2030

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market Expected to Reach $10,546.4 Million by 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market By Offering, Sourcing Type and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the U.S. consumer product safety testing market size was valued at $7,453.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,546.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6%". The U.S. consumer product safety testing market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in demand for safety testing, especially in the food and beverage sector, driven by stringent government regulations aimed at ensuring consumer safety, which is fueling the growth of the U.S. consumer product safety testing market.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The key factor driving the growth of the U.S. consumer product safety testing industry includes the increasing focus of manufacturing companies on improving customer retention by offering quality products and surging demand for interoperability testing of connected devices and IoT. The key factor that affects the U.S. consumer product safety testing market size is the high cost of product safety testing services, due to diverse standards and regulations across different regions. The opportunity lies in the digital transformation of customer services and the rapid adoption of breakthrough technologies. Such U.S. consumer product safety testing market trends are expected to boost the market in the future.According to the current U.S. consumer product safety testing market trends, the most widely used testing services are the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) third-party testing and the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) compliance testing. The demand for these services is expected to grow steadily in the forecasted period.By offering, the U.S. consumer product safety testing market is divided into electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety, connectivity, electronics testing, energy efficiency testing, and others. The electronics testing segment was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,822.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,050.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 1.2%. This is due to rapid technological advancement and the adoption of smart wireless devices.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By sourcing type, the U.S. consumer product safety testing market is bifurcated into in-house and outsourced. The in-house testing administrations give organizations unlimited authority over the whole testing procedure, and thus, it is widely adopted across the U.S. The in-house segment was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4,147.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,284.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.5%. By industry vertical, the market is analyzed across communications, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, food and beverages, and others. The food and beverages segment was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,511.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,051.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.2%. This is due to stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies on manufacturers to ensure consumer safety as well as the quality of food.COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and to make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners globally. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly reshaped the global economy. A sudden decline in infrastructure development and installation projects is expected to hamper the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market analysis for commercial, government, industrial, residential, and other verticals.Key Findings of the Study- In 2020, the electronics testing modem segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.- The in-house segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.- The food and beverages segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the report include ALS Limited, BSI Group, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA, DNV, Element Materials Technology, Intertek Group PLC, ISO, and TUV. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the market.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.