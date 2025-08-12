Google Pixel Watch 4 To Debut On August 20 With Fresh Design And Quick-Charge Dock

Google is getting ready to release the Pixel Watch 4 and its next Pixel 10 smartphones on August 20. The firm has not yet made the announcement, but the most recent promotional photos that tipster Evan Blass released show a thorough examination of the smartwatch's main functions, colour variations, and design. With a familiar appearance that closely resembles that of its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 4 is anticipated to come in two case sizes (41mm and 45mm). The only notable difference is that the charging connections are now located on the side. Despite claims of faster charging rates, Google is continuing with PIN charging rather than switching to a wireless twitter/n1BSbJ6Cmk

According to reports, the Pixel Watch 4 will include Google's Actua 360 display, which can reach a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, and more than 40 activity modes, making it appealing to consumers who are interested in fitness. With the always-on display set on, the bigger model can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, while the smaller 41mm variant is anticipated to last up to 30 hours. Topping up should be less of a headache because charging is reportedly 25% faster than with the Pixel Watch 3. In addition to the standard health features like ECG, blood oxygen (SpO2), breathing rate, and heart rate variability monitoring, Google is reportedly including dual-frequency GPS for more precise position tracking.

The safety function that can identify if your pulse decreases and instantly summon emergency services is one of the most notable enhancements. Google is anticipated to provide two years of free Google Fi data for customers who choose the LTE variant. This is a helpful perk for people who wish to put their phones away while running or working out.

Although the Pixel Watch 4 will be unveiled in August, it won't be available for purchase right immediately. Recent sources state that it should be released on October 9; supply chain limitations may be the cause of the delay. The same postponed schedule will apply to other future Google devices, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the new Pixel Buds 2a. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones will begin shipping in late August.