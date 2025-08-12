Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, August 13? Check Full Schedule Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Banks will not be closed across India on Wednesday, 13 August. However, there will be a regional bank holiday in the north-eastern state of Manipur. This closure is for the annual observance of Patriot's Day.

This day is a state-wide public holiday in Manipur, held in honour of those soldiers who died during the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. On this day, Manipuri patriots, including Prince Bir Tikendrajit and General Thangal, were publicly executed by the British for their role in the war.



Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi on 16 August 16: Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar and Vijayawada will remain closed on this day. Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on 19 August: Banks in Agartala will be closed to commemorate the birth of the former king of Tripura, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, born on August 19, 1908.



Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva on August 25: This day is celebrated by the Assamese population, hence the banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday on this day. The day marks the death of Srimanta Sankardev, a renowned saint, scholar, and cultural icon of the state. Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi on 27 August: Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will remain closed on this day. Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayakar Chathurthi is celebrated by the Hindu community as the birthday of the Hindu deity Ganesh.

Bank Holidays list: August 13-28, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai on 28 August: Banks in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji will observe a holiday on this day. Nuakhai is celebrated in Odisha to welcome the newly harvested rice of the season.