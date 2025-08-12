Are Banks Open Or Closed Tomorrow, August 13? Check Full Schedule Here
This day is a state-wide public holiday in Manipur, held in honour of those soldiers who died during the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. On this day, Manipuri patriots, including Prince Bir Tikendrajit and General Thangal, were publicly executed by the British for their role in the war.Bank Holidays list: August 13-28, 2025 Patriot's Day on 13 August: All banks in Manipur will remain closed to mark this significant day in the state's history. Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami on 15 August: Independence Day is observed as a pan-India bank holiday. The date also coincides with Parsi New Year and Janmashtami in several regions. Also Read | Bank holidays this week: From Independence Day to Janmashtami. See full schedule
- Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi on 16 August 16: Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar and Vijayawada will remain closed on this day. Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on 19 August: Banks in Agartala will be closed to commemorate the birth of the former king of Tripura, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, born on August 19, 1908.
- Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva on August 25: This day is celebrated by the Assamese population, hence the banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday on this day. The day marks the death of Srimanta Sankardev, a renowned saint, scholar, and cultural icon of the state. Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi on 27 August: Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will remain closed on this day. Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayakar Chathurthi is celebrated by the Hindu community as the birthday of the Hindu deity Ganesh.
Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Raksha Bandhan, Jhulana Purnima, Tendong Lho Rum Fat
- Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai on 28 August: Banks in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji will observe a holiday on this day. Nuakhai is celebrated in Odisha to welcome the newly harvested rice of the season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment