Can You Trust Indians? Viral Video Captures Social Experiment In Kerala With Apple Iphone

MENAFN - Live Mint) A German influencer named Younes Zarou is making headlines after his social experiment in Kerala went viral. He left an iPhone unattended for over one-and-a-half hours in a crowded market in Kerala.

The caption to the Instagram post states, "How safe is India??? Location: Kerala."

Sharing the results of the India safety standards test in an Instagram video he can be seen placing his phone beside a busy walkway at 4:30 PM. When he returns at 6:10 PM, the phone is still in the same position in which he left.

In the viral video, one can see the iPhone with black-grey cover kept upside down on an elevated platform . Although bystanders notice the phone but continue to pass by it, disregarding it and no one endeavours to touch it. This viral video has amassed over 4 crore views, 1.5 million likes and several reactions within two days.

Nobody made a move to steal his iPhone, which drew interesting reactions from social media.

A user replied,“Bro ur in the wrong part of India.” Another user stated,“Don't try in Bihar.”

A third user wrote,“KERALA The best part of India.”

A fourth comment read,“Try this in Mumbai, you will not need the time lapse.”

A fifth user remarked,“If you keep a big tripod and big cammera in front.. Then nobody will rob your phone.. Also i am 100% sure if someone had taken your phone tgen this video would never come(sic).”

A sixth user said,“That's not safe bro Kerala has lots of migrant workers from other parts of India.”

Younes Zarou became a social media sensation after his illusion-style TikTok videos gained widespread attention. He has been touring India since 2019 and has been creating videos ever since. Few days ago, Bengaluru Police briefly apprehended Zarou for going to Church Street without obtaining prior approval for a public event.