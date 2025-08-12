Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
USD Steadies At KD 0.305, Euro Drops To 0.355


2025-08-12 03:08:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar rate against the Kuwaiti Dinar on Tuesday settled at KD 0.305 and the Euro dropped by 0.37 percent to KD 0.355, compared to Monday's prices.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the sterling pound edged down by 0.18 points to KD 0.410, the Swiss franc dropped by 0.53 percent to KD 0.376 while the Japanese Yen steadied at KD 0.002.
The CBK declares the average day's currency rates and not prices of the actual transactions. (end)
aib


