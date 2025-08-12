Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, S. Korea To Hold Summit In Washington To Strengthen Alliance, Industry Ties

2025-08-12 03:05:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korea's presidential office said Tuesday that President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump will hold their first summit in Washington on Aug. 25 to discuss security issues and cooperation in advanced industries.
Lee will depart for a three-day visit to the United States on Aug. 24, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters, marking his first visit to the US since he took office in early June.
"The two leaders plan to discuss ways to develop the South Korea-US alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance in response to the changing international security and economic environment," Kang said, according to Yonhap News Agency.
They are also expected to discuss industrial cooperation in the semiconductor, battery and shipbuilding sectors based on the trade deal the two countries clinched earlier this month, Kang added.

