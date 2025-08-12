403
Trump Deploys National Guard to Washington, D.C.
(MENAFN) At a Monday White House briefing, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., aiming to reestablish law and order amid escalating unrest in the capital. Additionally, Trump revealed he has invoked the Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department directly under federal control.
"This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we're going to take our capital back," Trump declared.
The president highlighted that his administration had already sent 500 federal agents to the city last week. These included personnel from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Park Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Secret Service, and Department of Homeland Security.
Since returning to the White House, Trump has consistently condemned violent crime and homelessness in the district, criticizing local leadership for mismanagement and threatening federal intervention.
In response, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser defended the city's safety record during a Sunday televised interview, stating, "we have spent over the last two years driving down violent crime in this city, driving it down to a 30-year low."
