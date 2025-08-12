Safari Launches 'QR 1 To 9' Promotion At All Outlets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The leading hypermarket group in Doha, Safari, has launched the 1 to 9 Promotion across all its outlets. Through this promotion, customers can purchase a wide variety of products priced between QR1 and QR9.

Having already secured a strong position in customers' minds with numerous promotions in Qatar's retail sector, including the popular 10, 20, 30 Promotion, Safari now presents its latest offer - the 1 to 9 Qatari Riyal Promotion - featuring nearly 5,000 products made available to customers at massive discounts.

Grilled chicken half is available for only QR7.50, Indian buffalo meat (500g) for only QR8.75, white eggs (6-piece tray) for only QR2, Bayara semolina (400g) for only QR1, various perfumes for just QR5, Ariel detergent powder (1kg) for only QR6.75, earphones for QR1, and electric kettles for QAR 9. Huge discounts are also available on toys. The offer covers all categories, including bakery, grocery, cosmetics, fruits, vegetables, household items, toys, stationery, IT products, ready-made garments, footwear, and bags.

This promotion offers a golden opportunity for customers who wish to own top-quality branded products at incredibly low prices. The offer is valid at all Safari outlets from August 12 to 16, 2025.

In addition, during this period, customers who make purchases worth just QR50 at any Safari outlet will receive a raffle coupon, giving them the chance to win 25 Toyota Raize cars through the Safari Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars Mega Promotion. The next raffle draw for this mega promotion will be held on August 21 at Birkat Al Awamer, Safari Hypermarket.