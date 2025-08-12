'Youth Action Matters Most In Building Qatari Community'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Fawaz Abdullah Al Misfari, affirmed that youth action matters most in building the Qatari community and fostering its engagement in national development.

The ministry believes in the fact that engaging youth in local projects and programs enhances their spirit to responsibly take on the mantle of leadership, in addition to exploring and advancing their talents, Al Misfari highlighted.

Every year on August 12, the world observes International Youth Day, an occasion celebrated by the international community to highlight youth issues and promote their active engagement across various fields.

According to the United Nations, the theme of the 2025 day focuses on local youth actions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and beyond.

Al Misfari added that the ministry is always keen to have integrated and holistic plans and strategies that include all youth from both genders, whether citizens or residents without exception, indicating that people with disabilities have special programs that offer an environment that incubates innovation and engagement.

The ministry organises professional panel discussions and workshops on AI applications and digital transformation, which provide them with the opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art evolutions in these critical areas, as well as communal volunteering that bolsters the spirit of giving and responsibility, Al Misfari underlined.

These events largely help youth internalize a variety of practical expertise, particularly at youth centres, alongside the“We Are All Responsible” Initiative and so forth as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which substantially focuses on investing in human capital and building youth capabilities to secure an enduring and bright future, he outlined.

Al Misfari further stated that there are inspirational models of young people who took on the mantle of volunteering initiatives aimed at addressing environmental issues, such as recycling and natural resources conservation, while others participated in entrepreneurship and contributed to undergirding the national economy with emerging projects.