Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Purchase Of Gengras Volkswagen Of Plainville In Connecticut

After the sale, the Gengras family shared, "We've known the team at Performance Brokerage Services for years, and when they brought us a buyer for one of our stores, they handled the process with professionalism and integrity. Even though they weren't representing us, they worked collaboratively to help get the deal done smoothly. We appreciated the way they conducted themselves throughout the transaction and look forward to our continued relationship with them."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Gershon Rosenzweig, Senior Partner, Matt Wilkins, Partner, and Jacob Stoehr, Partner of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Jacob Stoehr shared, "It was an honor for Gershon, Matt, and me to represent Chris and Brian in their first acquisition. Helping Chris achieve his dream of becoming a dealer, while working with the Gengras family to bring the deal together, was a privilege. This transaction shows how collaboration can create a true win-win for everyone involved, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with both sides for years to come. Wishing Chris, Brian, and the Crew Volkswagen team continued success!"

As a General Manager in the Connecticut Volkswagen market, Christopher Tornaquindici brings extensive leadership experience to his new role as co-owner of Crew Volkswagen. Brian Boland joins as co-owner, bringing strategic vision and leadership aimed at driving growth and enhancing the dealership's community presence.

Gengras Volkswagen of Plainville will be renamed Crew Volkswagen and will remain at its current location at 245 New Britain Avenue in Plainville, Connecticut.

