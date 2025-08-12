GN Introduces Resound Enzo IA: Exceptional Speech Understanding And All-Day Battery Life In The World's Smallest Rechargeable Super Power Hearing Aid

Understanding speech, especially in noisy environments, is the biggest challenge for Super Power users. ReSound Enzo IA, benefitting from GN's Organic Hearing philosophy, overcomes this challenge without compromising size or battery life. ReSound Enzo IA allows users with severe to profound hearing loss to access the latest technologies available, including advanced noise management and the world's best feedback management system.2

“At GN, we've engaged deeply with people facing severe to profound hearing loss to understand what truly makes a difference for them. With ReSound Enzo IA you can have it all – we're empowering people to access the sounds that matter most, enabling them to participate confidently in conversations and stay connected with loved ones, without having to accept compromises in terms of size or battery life,” says Peter Justesen, President, Hearing division at GN.

ReSound Enzo IA utilizes a specialized 360 chip that processes environmental sounds in real time, using machine-learning artificial intelligence for the best all-round listening experience.3 This approach, which GN calls Intelligence AugmentedTM (IA), analyzes surrounding sounds and adjusts settings accordingly, easing cognitive load.

In noisy environments, Clear Focus, the industry's most narrow beamformer,4 spotlights speech in front and eliminates distractions, resulting in a 93% preference for hearing in noise for Super Power users, and a significant 2.7 dB Signal-to-Noise Ratio improvement over legacy devices.5

The device offers all-day battery life in the smallest rechargeable Super Power hearing aid. A single charge provides 28 hours of use, or 20 hours when streaming media half the time.

ReSound Enzo IA supports Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio and AuracastTM technology, allowing users to access audio broadcasts in public venues using the ReSound Smart 3D TM app. The hearing aid is also compatible with the Multi-Mic+ for improved listening in public spaces through Telecoil, and the TV-Streamer+.

"These life changing hearing aids have transformed my world; without them, I wouldn't hear anything. Seemingly small technological advancements represent significant improvements that greatly enhance the daily lives of those of us with severe to profound hearing loss. ReSound Enzo IA has enriched my auditory experience in ways I never thought possible," says Helen Cherry, ReSound Enzo IA user.

ReSound Enzo IA and its Beltone equivalent, Beltone BoostTM Max S, will launch initially in the US and Germany on August 21, with more markets to follow.

© 2025 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound and Beltone are trademarks of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

