Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2030

Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market Expected to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled "Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market Size," The medium voltage cable accessories industry was valued at $15.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The global medium voltage cable accessories market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to an increase in urbanization and industrialization across prime economies such as China, Japan, India, and the U.S, which is expected to drive the market growth.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Medium voltage power cable from 3 to 33kV. Medium voltage cable connectors are primarily used to connect and secure different-sized cables. Besides, it provides complete protection to internal as well as external equipment. It enhances the efficiency and reliability of a network or grid. According to applications of medium voltage cable accessories, i.e., indoor or outdoor, different kinds of accessories are available in the market, and their selection primarily depends on operating parameters, site conditions, and cable types.A substantial investment in the construction sector majorly drives the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market, as the growth of the construction sector directly increases the demand for medium voltage cable accessories for new constructions. Moreover, the surge in the use of underground cables with rising urbanization and industrialization, a surge in investments for infrastructure development both by the private and public sectors, and an increase in focus on sustainable ways of generating electricity are expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, growth in the adoption of e-mobility, a rise in government initiatives to provide electricity for all, and a surge in the number of data centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, the high rate of failure of heat-shrink medium voltage cable accessories is expected to hinder the growth of the global medium voltage cable accessories market.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Medium Voltage Cable Accessories industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size, and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market include,Prysmian3MREPL InternationalBEHR BIRCHER CELLPACK BBC AGTE ConnectivityPhoenix Technology Group Co., LtdNexansSumitomo Electric U.S.A.Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd.Compaq International (P) Ltd..ABB, NKT A/SThe overhead segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019. The overhead and underground segments collectively accounted for around 75% market share in 2019. The industrialization of developing countries fuels the growth of the overhead segment, thereby enhancing the global medium voltage cable accessories market growth .The key players profiled in the report include 3M, Compaq International (P) Limited, Nexans, NKT A/S, Phoenix Technology Group Co., Ltd., Raychem AG, REPL International Limited, Sumitomo Electric U.S.A., Inc., TE Connectivity, ABB Group, Prysmian, and Yamuna Infra & Technology Pvt. Ltd. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the medium voltage cable accessories market share.Inquiry before Buying:Key Benefits For Stakeholders- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the medium voltage cable accessories market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing medium voltage cable accessories market opportunities.- Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.- An in-depth analysis of the medium voltage cable accessories market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.- The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global medium voltage cable accessories market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. 