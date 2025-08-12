403
Zelenskyy Says Putin Plans New Assault, Not Truce
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up for "new offensive operations" instead of signaling a ceasefire.
“There is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation,” Zelenskyy emphasized.
According to intelligence and military assessments, Zelenskyy said Putin “is determined only to present a meeting with America as his personal victory and then continue acting exactly as before, applying the same pressure on Ukraine as before.”
The Kremlin has not issued a response to these claims.
Zelenskyy further highlighted that all signs point away from peace, noting troop movements consistent with plans for continued aggression.
“If someone is preparing for peace, this is not what he does,” he remarked.
He also confirmed that Kyiv is actively updating its allies on battlefield developments, diplomatic efforts, and Russia’s anticipated strategies.
Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022, efforts to broker peace have repeatedly failed.
In a recent development, US President Donald Trump announced plans to host Putin at a summit in Alaska aimed at discussing an end to the conflict.
