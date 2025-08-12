Mrs. Ohio American Joins Wigal & Kluemper Orthodontics To Promote Lifelong Smile Health

Dr. Tim Wigal with Kate Rinehart, 2025 Mrs Ohio American

Wigal & Kluemper Orthodontics proudly sponsors Mrs. Ohio American, Kate Rinehart, as she prepares to represent Ohio in the Mrs. American pageant this August.

- Kate RinehartCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wigal & Kluemper Orthodontics is proud to announce its sponsorship of Mrs. Ohio American, Kate Rinehart, as she prepares to represent the state in the Mrs. American pageant in Las Vegas this August. As part of the partnership, Rinehart will lend her voice to promote three key initiatives aimed at optimizing oral health through orthodontic treatment.These initiatives are designed to help parents, children, and teens take the right steps toward achieving lasting oral health and improving confidence in their smiles:- Smiles at 7 – The American Association of Orthodontists recommends a first check-up by age 7 to identify and address orthodontic issues early.- Age 12: The Sweet Spot – Educating families on why age 12 is often the optimal time for orthodontic treatment.- Professional Whitening – Highlighting the benefits of custom whitening trays after orthodontic care is complete.“As a mom and a proud Ohioan, I'm passionate about helping families make informed choices about their health - and that includes their smiles,” says Rinehart.“These AAO recommendations are a great roadmap for a lifetime of confidence.”Wigal & Kluemper Orthodontics will share these educational messages throughout the fall, inspiring families across Central Ohio to start their smile journeys at the right time and finish strong with beautiful, healthy smiles.About Kate Rinehart – Mrs. Ohio American 2025Kate Rinehart, a proud Ohio native and community advocate, was crowned Mrs. Ohio American 2025 earlier this year. Representing the Buckeye State, Kate will compete on the national stage at the Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas this August. Known for her poise, warmth, and dedication to empowering women and families, she uses her platform to promote health, confidence, and community engagement.For More Information:Julie WigalMarketing & CommunicationsWigal & Kluemper Orthodontics📞 Phone: (740) 276-8484📧 Email: ...🌐 Website:

