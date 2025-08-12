Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Market Size To Reach $2.22 Billion By 2033: Outlook, Trends & Opportunity

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia two-wheeler market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Growing urbanization, rising fuel prices, and increasing demand for affordable mobility solutions are driving Saudi Arabia's two-wheeler market growth.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 1.29 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 2.22 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.25%

Increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers, expanding ride-hailing services, and growing youth preference for convenient urban mobility solutions are shaping the market.

Rising disposable incomes, supportive government initiatives, and escalating fuel costs are fueling demand for efficient and affordable two-wheeler transportation. Motorcycles represent the dominating segment, supported by their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for both urban commuting and recreational use in Saudi Arabia.

How Is AI Transforming the Two-Wheeler Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI is transforming Saudi Arabia's two-wheeler market by enabling smart features like app-based diagnostics, GPS tracking, and rider assistance systems, enhancing safety, convenience, and rider experience.

Government incentives such as tax exemptions, subsidies for electric two-wheelers, and expanding charging infrastructure are accelerating EV adoption, making eco-friendly commuting more accessible and affordable.

Companies are investing in advanced battery tech and AI-driven maintenance predictive systems, boosting two-wheeler performance, reliability, and lifespan while reducing operational costs for users.

Innovations in AI-powered customization and connected vehicle technology cater to the tech-savvy youth, reflecting growing demand for personalized, digitally integrated two-wheelers across urban areas. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 supports sustainable transport growth through policies encouraging electric two-wheelers to reduce emissions and traffic congestion, fostering a cleaner, smarter urban mobility ecosystem.

Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Market Trends and Drivers



The two-wheeler market is growing rapidly due to urbanization and increasing demand for affordable, efficient, and convenient transportation in congested cities.

Rising adoption of electric two-wheelers is driven by government subsidies, expanding charging infrastructure, and a growing focus on reducing carbon emissions.

Advancements in battery technology and AI maintenance systems enhance vehicle reliability, performance, and user experience, encouraging more consumers to switch to electric models.

Increasing preference for connected and smart two-wheelers featuring GPS, app integration, and safety enhancements is attracting younger, tech-savvy riders in Saudi Arabia. Vision 2030 initiatives promote sustainable transport solutions, including incentives for electric two-wheelers, helping to curb pollution and promote cleaner urban mobility options.

Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Scooters

Mopeds

Motorcycle Electric Two-Wheeler

Technology Insights:



ICE Electric

Transmission Insights:



Manual Automatic

Engine Capacity Insights:



<100cc

100-125cc

126-180cc

181-250cc

251-500cc

501-800cc

801-1600cc >1600cc

Fuel Type Insights:



Gasoline

Petrol

Diesel

LPG/CNG Battery

Distribution Channel Insights:



Offline Channels Online Channels

End User Insights:



Personal Commercial

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Market



2025 July: Navee launched new electric scooters like ST3 Pro, GT3 Pro, and V25i Pro in Saudi Arabia, featuring 1350W motors, advanced suspension, and TÜV-certified battery systems for enhanced urban commuting.

2025 May: Lumi introduced its first motorcycle rental outlets in Riyadh and Jeddah, offering premium Harley-Davidson and BMW bikes, complete with gear rentals and lounges for biking enthusiasts. 2024 November: Saudi Standards Organization banned import and sale of certain low-speed, low-capacity motorcycles to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with national quality and safety standards.

