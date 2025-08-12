Westbow Press Announces The Book, Answer With Truth, Has Earned Exclusive Lighthouse Recognition

Book will be presented at Harper Collins Christian Publishing (HCCP) June sales conference and be distributed and have sales support from HCCP.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WestBow Press announced today that Answer With Truth by David "Goose" Mills has qualified for the Lighthouse Recognition Program, an exclusive benefit that recognizes WestBow Press titles that demonstrate retail sales momentum. The book will be presented at the upcoming HarperCollins Christian June sales conference and enjoy a range of additional benefits, including



Bookstore distribution through the HarperCollins Christian Publishing Edelweiss seasonal catalog

Product placement in the FaithGateway online bookstore Presentation to regional bookstore buyers by the HCCP sales team

"We are delighted to see Answer With Truth achieve Lighthouse Recognition," said Pete Nikolai, Director of Publishing Services at HCCP. "This program helps amplify important voices, and we are eager for David Mills' message to reach a broader audience."

About Answer With The Truth

Answer With Truth by David "Goose" Mills equips families with biblical answers to common challenges to the Christian faith. Drawing on his experience as a retired Air Force officer and founder of Men's Alliance, Mills helps parents confidently lead their families spiritually. To learn more about Men's Alliance visit

About David "Goose" Mills

David Mills is the founder and director of Men's Alliance, a national men's ministry. He is a retired Air Force officer and missionary to men in America, married to Kerry since 2000 with four children.

About WestBow Press

WestBow Press, a division of HarperCollins Christian Publishing in alliance with Author Solutions, is the supported self‐publishing imprint committed to helping Christian authors bring their stories to market with excellence. Select high‐performing titles are evaluated for potential acquisition by Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. Learn more at westbowpress or call 1‐844‐714‐3454 .

