Power Electronic Testing Market To Surpass USD 12.13 Billion By 2032, At 9.43% CAGR Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 5.90 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 12.13 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.43% From 2025 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Provision Type(Test Instruments and Equipment, Professional Testing Services)
. By Device Type(Individual Power Provision Types, Multi-Device Modules, Power Management ICs)
. By End Use (Industrial Automation and Machinery, Automotive and Mobility Solutions, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), Consumer Electronics and Devices, Renewable Power and Utility Networks, Aerospace and Defense Applications, Others)
Key Industry Segmentation
By Provision Type
The Test Instruments and Equipment segment dominated the power electronic testing market in 2024, accounting for approximately 66% of the total market share due to the increasing demand for highly accurate tools for new SiC and GaN based topologies used in electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.
From the period of 2025 to 2032, Professional Testing Services is expected to experience the largest compound annual growth rate of 13.13%, as companies opt to outsource more complex testing to companies that specialize in complex testing so as to reduce costs, accelerate product cycles, and ensure regulatory precision costs effectively.
By Device Type
In 2024, the Individual Power Provision Types segment captured around 61% of the Power Electronic Testing market share, driven by the growing need for component-level testing to ensure precise performance and fault detection across EVs, industrial automation, and renewable energy sectors.
Multi-Device Modules is expected to be the fastest growing segment, which is projected to have a CAGR of 16.89% from 2025 to 2032 because multiple SiC-based devices are being integrated into compact modules, which needs to be tested for performance as a whole in more complex, high power, and high-frequency systems.
By End-Use
In 2024, the Automotive and Mobility Solutions segment held around 61% of the Power Electronic Testing market share, driven by the surge in electric and hybrid vehicle adoption and the need for precise testing of powertrains, batteries, inverters, and chargers to ensure performance and compliance.
The Renewable Power and Utility Networks segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.45% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by the rising deployment of solar, wind, and energy storage systems, necessitating accurate testing of grid-connected power electronics.
Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads, North America and Europe Accelerate in Power Electronic Testing Market
In 2024, Asia Pacific led the Power Electronic Testing market with a 44% revenue share, driven by strong consumer electronics, EV production, and semiconductor manufacturing. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are rapidly expanding high-voltage testing infrastructure to support fast-paced innovation.
North America is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2032 at a CAGR of 11.14%, fueled by investments in EVs, renewables, and semiconductor development, supported by policies like the Inflation Reduction Act. Europe is emerging as a key region, with strong EV adoption, renewable integration, and regulatory focus on energy efficiency. LATAM and MEA show steady growth driven by rising electrification, grid modernization, and energy efficiency awareness.
Recent Developments:
- In July 2025, SGS SA's USD 1.325 billion acquisition of ATS marks a strategic push into North America, enhancing its global testing and certification presence. With projected synergies boosting EBITDA to USD 125 million by 2026, the 11.2x multiple signals a calculated move to gain high-margin capabilities and long-term growth. In Aug 2025, Teradyne Launches Magnum 7H to Revolutionize HBM Device Testing Across AI Servers The Magnum 7H supports HBM2E to HBM4E with ultra-fast, high-accuracy, and parallel testing, boosting throughput by 1.6x for next-gen memory validation.
Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)
- Regional Sales Volume Benchmarks – helps you compare annual sales volume across major regions in 2023, highlighting demand hotspots and lagging markets. Technology Design Evolution Tracker – helps you analyze past-to-future trends in circuit topology, integration levels, and semiconductor materials like SiC and GaN. Consumer Adoption Dynamics – helps you understand how buyer preferences, pricing sensitivity, and application-specific requirements are shaping demand in 2023. Supply Chain Resilience Metrics – helps you identify vulnerabilities and strengths in component sourcing, manufacturing hubs, and lead time variability. Cost-To-Performance Ratio Insights – Helps You Evaluate How Design Efficiency And economies of scale are improving price-performance ratios across device categories. Regulatory & Standardization Trends – helps you track how global environmental regulations and industry standards are influencing design and procurement decisions.
