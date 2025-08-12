TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in TCM Group A/S previously
|Holding in TCM Group A/S as of 7 August 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|0.203%
|0.203%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|10.105%
|8.075%
|BofA Securities Europe SA total share capital and voting rights in %
|10.308%
|8.278%
As of 7 August 2025, BofA Securities Europe SA directly or indirectly controls 870,358 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in TCM Group A/S, corresponding to 8.278% of the entire share capital and voting rights in TCM Group A/S.
For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33
IR Contact – ...
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See for more information.
Attachment
-
232. Major shareholder announcement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment