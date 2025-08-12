Aspire Zone Renews Cooperation Agreement With Iran's Sepahan Club
Doha: As part of its efforts to strengthen international sports cooperation, Aspire Zone Foundation announced the renewal of its cooperation agreement with Sepahan Iranian Club.
The agreement aims to exchange expertise and knowledge in youth football development, provide training camps and facilities, and collaborate in the fields of education, sports medicine, sports marketing, and digital solutions. It also includes promoting both parties in relevant markets and developing joint strategic projects that add value to both regional and international levels
The memorandum of understanding was signed at Aspire Zone Foundation's headquarters in Doha, in the presence of Chief Marketing Officer at Aspire Zone Foundation Nasser Abdullah Al-Hajri and President of Sepahan Iranian Club Manishahr Nikfar.
On this occasion, Nasser Abdullah Al-Hajri stated:“We are pleased to renew our partnership with Sepahan Iranian Club. This is an important step towards enhancing sports exchange and expanding cooperation in vital fields that serve both parties. At Aspire Zone, we are committed to providing an integrated environment that supports sports development not only at the performance level but also in education, sports medicine, and innovative solutions. Through this agreement, we look forward to implementing strategic projects that contribute to advancing sports regionally and internationally.”
For his part, Manishahr Nikfar expressed his appreciation to Aspire Zone Foundation, emphasizing that the renewal of the agreement represents an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and achieve tangible benefits for both sides.
