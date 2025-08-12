Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAFT Registers 10Th World Record, Becomes The Only Creative Institution To Launch 125 Batch-Recognized By World Book Of Records


2025-08-12 02:07:25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – July 2025: In a historic moment for the world of creative education, Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) has officially been recognized by the World Book of Records, London, for launching its 125th batch of trainees, making it the only creative institution globally to achieve this milestone in just 32 years of its establishment.

The grand celebration at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, witnessed an overwhelming sense of pride and enthusiasm as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of AAFT, made the official declaration of the 10th world record achieved by the institution.“We have once again set an international benchmark in creative education. This is not just a record; it is a reflection of the unwavering trust of 35,000+ alumni and our dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of media and arts,” said Dr. Marwah.

Mr. Santosh Shukla, President of World Book of Records, congratulated Dr. Marwah and the AAFT family for this outstanding feat and acknowledged the institution's unmatched contribution to global skill development in the creative domain.

The ceremony was graced by an esteemed gathering of international diplomats and dignitaries, including: H.E. Abdenor Khelifi, Ambassador, Embassy of Algeria, Mr. Nazar Mirjan Al-Assadi, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Iraq, Mr. Emile Mwepesi, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Rwanda, Mr. Faisal Mahmud, Minister (Press), Bangladesh High Commission, Mr. Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela, Mr. Abdulaziz Abduganiev, First Secretary, Embassy of Uzbekistan, Mr. Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, Mr. Conrad Nana Kojo Asiedu, First Secretary, High Commission of Ghana

Their presence further amplified the international stature of the occasion. The distinguished guests praised AAFT's unique model of education, global outreach, and its contribution to cultural diplomacy.

The audience, comprising students, alumni, faculty, media professionals, and dignitaries, erupted in joy with chants of“Hip Hip Hurray!”, celebrating the legacy and achievements of an institution that continues to shape the future of creative professionals worldwide.

Established in 1993, the Asian Academy of Film & Television has emerged as one of the most influential creative institutions in the world, offering industry-integrated education in over 17 disciplines including film, television, journalism, fashion, animation, photography, and more.

AAFT Registers 10th World Record: Becomes the Only Creative Institution to Launch 125 Batch-Recognized by World Book of Records

