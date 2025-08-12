Russian PM To Pay Official Visit To Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic on August 14 for an official visit, Trend reports.

The visit's agenda includes bilateral negotiations with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akylbek Japarov, to discuss a broad range of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation issues. The talks will focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, advancing joint projects, and enhancing coordination within integration frameworks.

Mishustin is also scheduled to meet with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov as part of the official program.