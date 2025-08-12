Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sappers Survey 70% Of Liberated Territories In Deoccupied Kherson Region

Sappers Survey 70% Of Liberated Territories In Deoccupied Kherson Region


2025-08-12 02:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced at a briefing by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Alexander Prokudin.

“In total, 70% of the liberated territories have already been surveyed-about 478,000 hectares,” Prokudin said.

According to him, nearly 700 sappers are working on demining the deoccupied right bank of the Kherson region. Over the past week, they have detected and destroyed about 1,200 explosive devices on 1,150 hectares of territory, of which 1,000 hectares are fields.

Read also: Demining Coalition raises EUR 93M for Ukraine since year-star

As reported by Ukrinform, as of June 26, 2025, 68% of the deoccupied territories of Kherson region have already been demined.

As of April 11, 2025, 82% of agricultural land in the deoccupied territory of Kherson region has been demined.

Illustrative photo / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN12082025000193011044ID1109915477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search