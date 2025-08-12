Sappers Survey 70% Of Liberated Territories In Deoccupied Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced at a briefing by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Alexander Prokudin.

“In total, 70% of the liberated territories have already been surveyed-about 478,000 hectares,” Prokudin said.

According to him, nearly 700 sappers are working on demining the deoccupied right bank of the Kherson region. Over the past week, they have detected and destroyed about 1,200 explosive devices on 1,150 hectares of territory, of which 1,000 hectares are fields.

Coalition raises EUR 93M for Ukraine since year-star

As reported by Ukrinform, as of June 26, 2025, 68% of the deoccupied territories of Kherson region have already been demined.

As of April 11, 2025, 82% of agricultural land in the deoccupied territory of Kherson region has been demined.

Illustrative photo / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine