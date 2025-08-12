Russian Army Loses 980 Soldiers And One Air Defense System In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

Russian troops also lost 11,098 (+5) tanks, 23,119 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 31,406 (+26) artillery systems, 1,464 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,205 (+1) air defense systems , aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 50,753 (+107), cruise missiles – 3,556 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 58,219 (+106), special equipment – 3,937 (+1).

Enemy T-72 tank and field fuel depot destroyed indirection

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 11, as of 22:00, 122 combat clashes took place on the front line.

