Second Plane Of Kuwaiti Relief Aid Heads To Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The second Kuwaiti plane, carrying 10 tons of relief aid, headed to Jordan on Tuesday in an effort to provide relief aid to the Gaza Strip.
Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the Foreign and Defense Ministries, along with several state bodies coordinated efforts to deliver the much-needed relief aid.
KRCS Chairman Khaled Al-Maghamis told KUNA that this current batch of relief aid reflected Kuwait's keenness on alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people particularly in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
The most essential materials are included in this current planeload, he affirmed, noting that there was coordination with the Kuwaiti embassy in Jordan to make sure that the plane, operated by the Kuwaiti Air Force, reaches Jordan and delivers relief aid to the Gaza Strip.
He thanked all those who donated to the relief aid campaign, saying that the Kuwaiti leadership and people would always stand with the people of Palestine. (end)
