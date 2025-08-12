J & K Bank Opens Centralised Processing Centre In Srinagar For Customer Ease

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As part of its strategic initiative to set up a network of centres for enhancing customer convenience and service excellence across operational geographies, J&K Bank Monday commissioned its second Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) for medium and large corporates at Zero Bridge, Srinagar in Kashmir. These centres are being established for accelerating turnaround times (TAT) to ensure faster, more efficient and standardised service delivery for customers.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee formally inaugurated the facility in the presence of Chief General Manager (Business Development) Sunit Kumar, General Managers Rajesh Malla Tickoo and Nishikant Sharma, GM & Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri and Deputy General Manager (CPC) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat.

Zonal Head (Srinagar) Layek Ahmad Jan, Special Secretary to MD Tanveer Hussain, along with other senior officers of the Bank, were also present on the occasion.

Emphasising the Bank's long-standing customer focus on the occasion, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“Customer convenience is our top priority because we owe our growth to the goodwill and trust of our customers. And in today's fast-evolving banking landscape, improving process efficiency is critical to meeting the rising expectations of our customers, especially the younger, tech-savvy generation. This Centralised Processing Centre is another step in our journey to streamline operations, reduce service-time delivery for an enhanced customer experience.”

He further said,“We are fully aware of the emerging challenges in the financial sector and are proactively upgrading our technology platforms to achieve excellence in processes, products, and services. This initiative reflects our enduring commitment to providing world-class banking solutions while maintaining the trust and confidence that our customers have placed in us for decades.”

Addressing the staff posted at the CPC, MD & CEO remarked,“Seeing your enthusiasm, I believe your sense of ownership and dedication in making this strategic initiative a success will go a long way in further enhancing the trust and goodwill of our customers.”

Notably, these CPCs are expected to optimise internal workflows, enabling branches to focus more on customer engagement and relationship-building, while handling processes centrally with speed, accuracy and consistency.